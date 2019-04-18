SPLM-N al-Hilu declares 3-month ceasefire

April 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu on Wednesday announced a three-month unilateral cessation of hostilities in all areas under its control.

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune Tuesday, SPLM-N leader Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu said the ceasefire would go into effect from 17 April to 31 July.

He pointed out that the move comes as a gesture of good faith towards a peaceful solution to the Sudanese problem and to give an opportunity for the immediate and smooth transfer of power to civilians.

The rebel leader directed all SPLM-N army units to adhere to and respect the cessation of hostilities and refrain from launching any offensives except in self-defence.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the SPLM-N rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

Last week, the Sudanese army announced the ouster of President Omer al-Bashir who had ruled Sudan since 1989, following months of popular protests against his regime.

It also announced the formation of a Transitional Military Council to run the nation’s affairs for a two-year interim period.

(ST)