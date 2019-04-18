Sudan’s military arrest al-Bashir brothers



April 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) — The two brothers of the ousted president Omer al-Bashir have been detained in Khartoum, announced the spokesperson of the transitional military council on Wednesday.

"The arrests are underway for the symbols of the deposed regime, those around them who are suspected of corruption and others," said Lt. Gen Shams al-din Kabbashi at a press conference.

"The most prominent of those who have been so far detained are the brothers of the corrupt head of the regime: Abdallah and Abbas, and the search is underway for those who are hiding," he further said.

The brothers and al-Bashir’s wife are suspected of corruption.

During al-Bashir’s rule, they managed to establish several companies and were involved in big contracts and good importation.

The military spokesperson further announced that the Council decided to integrate irregular forces, such as the Popular Defence, and the Popular Police, to the national army.

The recent measures of the military have been appreciated and welcomed by Sudanese even some still point to the slow dealing with the partisans of the former Islamist regime.