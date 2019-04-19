Sudan’s military sack diplomat after statement on Qatari visit

April 18, 2019 (KHARTOUM)- The head of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Thursday sacked the Foreign Ministry’s Undersecretary Badr al-Din Abdallah Mohamed-Ahmed.
- Sudan’s foreign ministry building in Khartoum (SUNA)
The decision comes after a statement by the foreign ministry saying that arrangements are being made for a visit of a high-level Qatari delegation.
The Foreign Ministry issued a press statement on ongoing preparations for a visit of a Qatari delegation to the country "without consultation with the Council and without its knowledge," said the TMC Spokesman Lieutenant-General Shams al-din Kabbashi during a press conference on Thursday.
Also, "The statement did reflect the official position of the Transitional Military Council," he added.
The Council and the foreign ministry denied in separate statements a report by Alarabiya TV saying that the TMC had refused to receive a Qatari delegation.
(ST)
