African Union commission chief to start talks with Sudan’s junta on power transfer

April 20, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the African Union Commission is expected Saturday to arrive in Khartoum to discuss the power transfer to civilians after an ultimatum by the Peace and Security to hand over power to civil rule within two weeks.

Chad’s foreign minister, Moussa Faki Mahamat, attends a meeting with his counterparts in the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) on 28 December 2012 (Photo: Xavier Bourgois/AFP/Getty Images)

Moussa Faki, according to official news agency will meet with the head of the military transitional council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and leaders of political parties.

In a meeting with the representatives of international community and peace missions in Khartoum on Thursday 18 April, the military council said that the change that took place in the country came to support popular demands, not a military coup.

Also, they said they want to achieve peace in Sudan, pointing out that they have started contacts with non-signatory armed groups movements to promote peace and stability.

However, the Freedom and Change forces say they want an immediate power handover and plan to announce Sunday a list of a 17 member cabinet to lead the country for 4 years.

The military council say they want to stay for two years.

(ST)