Sudan investigates al-Bshair over millions of hard currency found in his house



April 20, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s public prosecutor’s office opened two complaints against the deposed President Omer al-Bashir on charges of money laundering and possession of large sums of hard currency without legal ground, a judicial source told Reuters on Saturday.

The source added that the senior prosecutor appointed by the military council to fight corruption ordered the arrest of the former president and questioned him soon in preparation for his trial.

The prosecution will question the former president who is already imprisoned in Khartoum central prison of Kober, and that there are legal proceedings will be taken against some other figures of the former regime who are accused of corruption.

Sudanese media said on Saturday that a team of the armed forces and military intelligence had raided the residence of the ousted president.

The Alray Alaam newspaper reported that the team found large amounts of foreign and local currencies which amounted to more than 6 million Euros, 351 thousand U.S. dollars, and 5 billion Sudanese pounds.

The newspaper quoted the prosecutor in charge of corruption cases, Mutasim Abdellah Mahmoud, as saying that the prosecution immediately began to implement the directives of the Transitional Military Council, and carries out its duties in the fight against corruption.

Mahmoud said further search operation will be at al-Bashir’s residence, and the seized money will be deposited in the Central Bank.

The military council said they refuse to hand over the former president to the International Criminal court and pledged to try him for Darfur war crimes in Sudan.

(ST)