 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 21 April 2019

Saudi Arabia, UAE announce $3 billion aid for Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

King Salman of Saudi Arabia (AP file photo)
April 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday announced a joint initiative to provide $3 billion in assistance to Sudan.

According to the Saudi state news agency SPA, the grant includes a $500 million deposit into Sudan’s central bank to strengthen the country’s monetary reserves.

The rest of the assistance bundle will be in the form of food, medicine, and petroleum products.

Large protests that started on 19 December 2018 have led to the ouster of former President Omer al-Bashir and a Transitional Military Council (TMC) has taken over power on 11 April.

The resentment over the government’s inability to address fundamental economic issues has helped fuel the protests.

Sudan lost 75% of its oil reserves after the southern part of the country became an independent nation in July 2011, denying the north billions of dollars in revenues. Oil revenue constituted more than half of Sudan’s revenue and 90 percent of its exports.

The withdrawal of South Sudan oil has compounded the difficult external environment, including debt arrears, limited access to external financing, U.S. sanctions, and the withdrawal of correspondent bank relations.

The country’s inflation rate reached 73 per cent in December.

The most recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report indicated that Sudan’s gross international reserves remained very low in 2017 ($1.1 billion, 1¾ months of imports).

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Will uprising in Sudan provide a new political dispensation? 2019-04-20 06:25:31 By Luka Kuol* The recent wave of uprising in some African countries shows the new means of contesting the African rulers who stayed in power for so long and are hardly to be unseated through the (...)

Sudan’s Uprising: Dealings with remnants of al-Bashir 2019-04-16 21:14:38 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman From the outset, the people of Sudan who have been demonstrating in their glorious popular rebellion for over four months categorically reject the Reproduction or (...)

Sudan’s third civilian uprising and the fourth military coup i 2019-04-16 13:12:52 The third civilian uprising and the fourth military coup in Sudan history ended up with the downfall of Omar Hassan El Bashir after nearly 30 years in power. By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak The news (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)

Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.