Umma party calls to transfer power to Sudan opposition, says will not participate in gov’t



April 22, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The National Umma Party (NUP) of Sadiq al-Mahdi has joined calls by the opposition parties to hand over power to the Freedom and Change forces underscoring they will take part only in the legislative assembly.

The forces of the Freedom and Change Declaration on Saturday decided to suspend talks with the political committee of the military transitional council and pointed an accusing finger to its chairman Omer Zain-al-Abdin who is an Islamist general.

In a statement issued on Monday, the NUP denounced " the intention and agenda of some members of the military council" saying they work clearly to reproduce the former regime and oversee the counterrevolution as they procrastinate and delay the transfer of power to a civilian government.

"We warn the military council of the consequences of such unacceptable pugnacity, and clearly derived from the remnants of the former regime," said the statement.

"We call on (the Council) to respond immediately and without delay, and to allow the transfer of power to the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, as the largest national component which led the current revolutionary movement," stressed the largest opposition party.

Several opposition forces slammed the refusal of the Sudanese military to transfer power to the Freedom and Change forces and insist to include the other political forces that were part of the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

The party of Sadiq al-Mahdi who is the leader of the opposition alliance Sudan Call further said they would not take part in the transitional government or the transitional council but will only participate in the transitional legislative assembly.

"We stress that our main concern during the transitional period will be to build transitional and consensual structures, to take care of the capabilities of our country, to preserves the gain of its revolution and to contribute only to the transitional legislative body as a legislative and supervisory authority," said the statement.

Analyst says the opposition party fear that its participation in the transitional period will tarnish the image of the NUp and prevent it from having a majority to rule Sudan.

