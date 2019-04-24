Sudanese army arrest political official for insulting UAE

April 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army arrested Mohamed Ali al-Gizouli the spokesperson of the National Front for Change before to released him several hours during the night.

Moamed al-Gizouli

Al-Jizouli has come to the first political detainee after the fall of Omer al-Bashir regime.

The National Front for change in a statement released on Wednesday said al-Gizouli was arrested after a press conference held in Khartoum on Wednesday.

The spokesperson who had been accused of sympathizing with jihadist groups warned against any intervention of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Sudanese revolution.

"We condemn this behaviour which took place in the post-Ingaz area of repression and suppression of freedoms and opinion," said the statement which called for his release.

However, the detainee was released during the night without charges.

Activists highlighted al-Jizouli stressing that such practice should not be repeated in the future.

(ST)