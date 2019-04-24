Three Islamist military resign under Sudan’s opposition pressure

April 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Transitional Military Council (TMC) on Wednesday said three of its members who are accused of being Islamists have resigned but it did not yet take a decision on the matter

The move intervenes as the military council and the Freedom and Change forces agreed to join hands for the interest of the country after four months of protests and political instability.

"Lt Gen Omer Zain al-Din, Lt Gen Jalal al-Din al-Sheikh al-Tayeb and Lt Gen Police Tayeb Babikir Ali, submitted their resignation from the Transitional Military Council," said a statement released by the Council on Wednesday.

"According to the Council Spokesperson Lt Gen Shams al-din Kabbashi, the resignation is pending before the President of the Council who has to take a decision on it," further said the statement.

The announcement of the resignation comes as the TMC chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan concluded a meeting with the Freedom and Change forces where the two sides agreed to work together to resolve the outstanding issues, according to the Council spokesperson.

While the spokesperson of the Freedom and Change who spoke in a joint press conference with Lt Gen Kabbashi for the first time said the meeting reaffirmed the leadership of the Freedom and Change for the protests and valued the role of the army in the protection of the masses.

"The parties decided to form a committee to mull over the joint structures," he added.

The Freedom and Changes forces before the meeting softened its criticism of the military council pointing that their difference is with the three Islamists who seek to involve the remaining of al-Bashir’s regime in the transitional period.

The protesters outside the army headquarters chanted slogans against the Islamists and denounced their crimes and called on al-Burhan to restore democracy in Sudan.

Initially, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) has called for a protest on Thursday against the rejection of the TMC political committee of Zain al-Abdin who refused to recognize their revolutionary legitimacy.

Now after the agreement sealed between the two parties it is not clear if the nationwide protest will take place or not

