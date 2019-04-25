Sudan’s opposition postpones announcement of civil authority



April 25, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Freedom and Change forces have postponed the announcement of its civil government pointing to the agreement sealed Wednesday with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to work together for democratic transition in Sudan.

In a meeting held on Wednesday evening, the TMC and the opposition forces that held the longest protests campaign in the history of Sudan before to topple the regime of President Omer l-Bashir have agreed to build confidence and to form a joint committee to resolve the outstanding issues.

Also, the military announced the resignation of three Islamist generals who had refused to admit the revolutionary legitimacy of the democratic forces saying they want to include the forces of the former regime in the transitional period.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change said the military council has pledged to take positive steps that enhance trust and make it possible for joint cooperation between the two parties.

"On the basis of these developments and the agreement reached on the next steps with the Transitional Military Council, the Forces of Freedom and Change decided to postpone the announcement of the names of their nominees for the Transitional Civil Authority," said the statement.

The opposition stressed that the purpose of this step is to "reach a comprehensive and complete agreement with the Transitional Military Council paving the way for the declaration of all levels of the Transitional Civil Authority (TCA).

The recognition of the forces of freedom and change as the sole representative of the revolution that overthrew the 30-year Islamist regime was seen as the major point in the partnership agreement reached in Wednesday’s meeting.

The opposition forces said they maintain their announced rally outside the headquarters of the Sudanese army on Thursday, adding that the opposition leaders will address it.

"Our sit-ins will continue to protect our revolution and ensure the achievement of all its objectives," stressed the statement which also called to maintain nationwide protests "until all our objectives have been achieved".

(ST)