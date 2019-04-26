Two soldiers killed in renewed clashes in South Sudan’s Yei area

April 25, 2019 (JUBA) - At least two South Sudanese army soldiers were killed in fresh clashes in Yei area with the fighters of the holdout National Salvation Front (NAS) of Thomas Cirilo, the ceasefire monitoring body said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 110th CTSAMVM technical committee meeting in Juba, Desta Abiche Ageno the chairman of the monitoring body told the participant that the fighting erupted on 21 and 22 April.

"This past Sunday on 21 April MVT Yei received information the one SSPDF soldier was killed and two wounded while they were travelling on the Yei-Maridi Road from Goli to Pisak," Ageno said.

Further, on Monday 22 April "MVT Yei received information that NAS reportedly laid an ambush at Kegiko, 3 kilometres from the main barracks of the SSPDF resulting in the death of one SSPDF soldier and the wounding of six SSPDF soldiers," he added.

He underlined that they are still ignoring the casualties from the rebel side.

NAS and its allied groups met last March said ready to resume talks with the South Sudanese government but want before that the IGAD recognizes their new alliance formed after their split from the South Sudan Opposition Alliance which signed the revitalized agreement.

The IGAD, which mediates the process, rejects to acknowledge groups formed after the signing of the peace agreement fearing that it would encourage others to follow them.

The Ethiopian general added that two soldiers are now at Yei Hospital while four others were transferred to Juba.

However, Ageno stressed that despite these clashes the security situation has largely improved. But he regretted the continued denial of access to the ceasefire monitors and urged cooperation in this regard.

"CTSAMVM must be able to verify forces at Cantonment sites so that it can submit accurate reports to IGAD and RJMEC and the CTSAMVM Board on the progress of this critical and necessary task to the Peace Agreement," he said.

