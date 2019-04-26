 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 26 April 2019

Two soldiers killed in renewed clashes in South Sudan’s Yei area

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UNMISS peacekeepers patrols Yei Town on 25 January 2018 (photo UNMISS)

April 25, 2019 (JUBA) - At least two South Sudanese army soldiers were killed in fresh clashes in Yei area with the fighters of the holdout National Salvation Front (NAS) of Thomas Cirilo, the ceasefire monitoring body said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 110th CTSAMVM technical committee meeting in Juba, Desta Abiche Ageno the chairman of the monitoring body told the participant that the fighting erupted on 21 and 22 April.

"This past Sunday on 21 April MVT Yei received information the one SSPDF soldier was killed and two wounded while they were travelling on the Yei-Maridi Road from Goli to Pisak," Ageno said.

Further, on Monday 22 April "MVT Yei received information that NAS reportedly laid an ambush at Kegiko, 3 kilometres from the main barracks of the SSPDF resulting in the death of one SSPDF soldier and the wounding of six SSPDF soldiers," he added.

He underlined that they are still ignoring the casualties from the rebel side.

NAS and its allied groups met last March said ready to resume talks with the South Sudanese government but want before that the IGAD recognizes their new alliance formed after their split from the South Sudan Opposition Alliance which signed the revitalized agreement.

The IGAD, which mediates the process, rejects to acknowledge groups formed after the signing of the peace agreement fearing that it would encourage others to follow them.

The Ethiopian general added that two soldiers are now at Yei Hospital while four others were transferred to Juba.

However, Ageno stressed that despite these clashes the security situation has largely improved. But he regretted the continued denial of access to the ceasefire monitors and urged cooperation in this regard.

"CTSAMVM must be able to verify forces at Cantonment sites so that it can submit accurate reports to IGAD and RJMEC and the CTSAMVM Board on the progress of this critical and necessary task to the Peace Agreement," he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 April 10:34, by jubaone

    When a jienge president signs a deal with UAE to export SS women as domestic maids, street sweepers for Gulf Arabs, then he must start that with his daughters. How low must a jienge bow in submission? www.nyamile.com. Disgusting

    repondre message

    • 26 April 10:50, by Eastern

      jubaone,

      Soon Kiir will start struggling to find where to hide.....The Americans have started sniffing around for the cash hoard he’s stashed away!

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akfW2WLNjOw

      repondre message

      • 26 April 11:03, by South South

        I can’t stop laughing when I see the losers and internet warriors pumping trashes from YouTube and other online lies to make themselves happy. South Sudan will be ruled by South Sudanese and that will be the case forever. Good news, country is in our hands.

        repondre message

        • 26 April 11:30, by Eastern

          South South,

          Of course South Sudanese will continue to demand their country. Kiir and Machar are running around to get a solution when more problems keep cropping up. Take note that these latest demand by the American to act rational will only leave Kiir with Museveni who is also facing a lot of pressure at home. How many Field Marshals do you know in Africa..?!

          repondre message

        • 26 April 11:31, by Eastern

          ......Kenya is a country of very smart thieves who won’t give a damn by selling Kiir to the highest bidder.

          Get prepared to celebrate the formation of the next government on May 12, 2019...!

          repondre message

        • 26 April 11:32, by Eastern

          .....Continue replaying this clip for the message to sink...!

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akfW2WLNjOw

          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The political calculations of Sudan’s military regime 2019-04-22 20:37:26 How Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown and what happens next in Sudan By Ahmed H Adam* On April 11, after 30 years in power, the longstanding dictator, General Omar al-Bashir, was (...)

Will the military or the people lead Sudan? 2019-04-22 16:25:04 Support by regional and international partners will be critical to address the economic crisis, as well as the reformation of government institutions, ministries and security agencies By Ahmed (...)

Will uprising in Sudan provide a new political dispensation? 2019-04-20 06:25:31 By Luka Kuol* The recent wave of uprising in some African countries shows the new means of contesting the African rulers who stayed in power for so long and are hardly to be unseated through the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.