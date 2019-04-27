 
 
 
Sudan’s military body denies release of former regime figures

April 26, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Transitional Military Council (TMC) Friday denied rumours about the release of some figures of the former regime stressing that investigations are still going on.

Osman Mohamed Youssef Kibir (file photo)

The Spokesman for the Transitional Military Council, Lt-Gen Shams al-Din Kabbashi, was reacting to reports in the social media saying that Vice-President Osman Youssef Kibir, former Vice-President Hasbo Mohamed Abdel Rahman were released on Friday.

"Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir and Hasbo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman are in prison while Zubair Ahmed al-Hassan is in house arrest," Kabbashi said.

Al-Hassan was the head of the Islamic Movement and former finance minister.

The military spokesperson said investigations are continuing with three figures of the regime of the former President Omer al-Bashir.

Observers say the partisans of the former regime continue to post fake news and reports on the social media to destabilize the military council and the opposition forces.

On Friday, worshipers expulsed three Imams who called on them to take part in a protest the Sudanese Islamists plan to hold on Friday to defend the implementation of Islamic law in Sudan.

(ST)

