South Sudan’s NDM joins calls to extend pre-transitional period

Opposition delegations discuss the outstanding issues during a meeting held on Saturday 25 August 2018 (Photo Nuur M Sheekh IGAD)
April 28, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan National Democratic Movement (NDM) has joined calls to extend the pre-transitional period for six months to implement the needed measures before the launch of the transitional government.

Pre-transitional period Key benchmarks, like unifying the national army and drawing internal boundaries are lagging far behind schedule due to the lack of funds and need for additional discussions due to flaws in the peace agreement particularly with regard to the security arrangements.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, David Lawrence Lual NDM Spokesperson said they listed ten areas that called for special attention and to postpone the launch of the transitional period which is scheduled for 12 May.

Lual pointed out to the unification of the forces, funding the implementation process, the IBC and demilitarization of civilian centres before to add that the transitional constitution has come up to add to the list of the unfulfilled promises.

In fact, the ministry of justice and constitutional affairs has not yet tabled the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2019 before the transitional parliament for ratification to become the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan 2019.

"It is only on the basis of this Constitution that the new government of National Unity (RTGoNU) shall be formed," he stressed.

He said the party executive body on 22 April based on this situation decided to demand the delay the transitional period for six months.

The NDM decided "to address the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan to invoke Article 2.2.1 of R-ARCSS to call all Parties to the agreement for a round table to consider the extension of the Pre-Transitional Period in order to give time for the attainment of the objectives set for the Pre-Transition.

Ismail Wais, the IGAD Special Envoy has already called for a consultative meeting to be held in Addis Ababa on 4 May to discuss the implementation of the revitalized peace pact.

Sources said Wais plans also to bring the signatories to develop a road map to determine the future of the peace process.

The SPLM-IO warned they will not take part in the transitional government before to fix the issues of the reunified national army and internal boundaries.

However, President Kiir has called on opposition leader Riek Machar to return to Juba as he prepares to launch the transitional period.

(ST)

  • 28 April 23:33, by lino

    Hahaaa!!! Junubeen in real trouble. Just use the oil income to fund the implementation than funding your pockets and families. Don’t expect funding from someone else unless IGAD Countries throw their hats in or just send their Military Trainees to SS to get the job done.
    Kiir should pay from the Presidency before he got overthrown like Bashir, people find sum of money hidden under beds!!!

