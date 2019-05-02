Sudan’s opposition to hand over proposal to military council



May 1, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese opposition plans to hand over its vision of the transitional government to the military council within hours, amid calls for a million-strong rally in the army’s general headquarters on Thursday for a swift transfer of power to a civilian government.

A credible opposition source told Sudan Tribune that the forces of the "Declaration of Freedom and Change" would hand over to the Transitional Military Council their proposal over civil power structures in a short time.

"Maybe today or tomorrow morning," he said.

The source, who did not wish to be identified, said that the opposition forces and the military junta are moving towards putting aside accusations of non-seriousness and working together.

He stressed that the forces of the opposition coalition agreed to the mediation of national figures widely respected to work to bridge the gaps between the two sides.

The well-known journalist Mahjoub Mohamed Saleh has been working with others to end the tensions that have characterized the relationship between the opposition coalition and the military council in recent days.

Meanwhile, the sit-in in the vicinity of the General Headquarters of the Army in Khartoum is witnessing increasing momentum after the arrival of delegations from the states where there are armed conflicts to declare support for the revolution.

A day after the arrival of a convoy from Darfur, which travelled more than 1,400 kilometres by train, the protesters on Wednesday received with great enthusiasm a motorcade for the Nuba Mountains of South Kordofan.

The forces the "Declaration of Freedom and Change" called on the Sudanese to participate in the "Million-strong rally of Freedom and Change" on Thursday to demand a transitional civil authority.

The Sudanese Professionals Association which oversees the protests called to decorate the streets and wall murals with inscriptions supporting the takeover of civilians.

(ST)