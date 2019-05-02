Sudan’s SPLM-N factions have failed to reconcile: al-Hilu group



May 2, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu announced the failure of the mediation undertaken by President Salva Kiir to reconcile and reunify them with the other faction led by Malik Agar, saying the dispute is about principles, not between the leaders.

The SPLM-N Agar disclosed that a meeting took place in Juba for the first time between President Kiir, Malik Agar, Abdel Aziz al-Hilu and Yasir Arman.

Further, the group said it decided to dispatch a delegation led by Arman to Khartoum after the fall of al-Bashir’s regime.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune; the SPLM-N al-Hilu thanked President Kiir for his efforts and disclosed that the reconciliation committee he formed “did not lead to the desired solutions”.

“The dispute is intrinsically a disagreement over conceptual and substantive issues, and about the objectives and means themselves but not a personal conflict or a struggle over the leadership of the organization,” emphasized a statement signed by the group deputy leader Joseph Toka.

Following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in September 2018, President Kiir pledged to settle the rift between the two factions and to facilitate a peace agreement with Khartoum ending the dispute in the Two Areas which started in June 2011.

South Sudanese leaders said the conflict in the two regions was the main source of troubles in their relations with Sudan. Khartoum accused in the past Juba of giving access to rebel fighters in the landlocked areas to transport ammunition and weapons.

“Such controversial issues, which are related to the fate of the people and the objectives and principles of the organization, must be referred to the grassroots institutions to take the final decision,” concluded the statement.

Al-Hilu faction says the people in the Two-Areas want self-determination and also a peace agreement including over ten-year transitional period where they keep their army.

They blamed the former SPLM-N chief negotiator for ignoring these demands and seeking to reach a solution for a secular and democratic state in the whole Sudan.

The statement also said they are not concerned by Arman visit to Khartoum pointing they will return after a comprehensive and just peace agreement.

