Sudanese opposition agrees in principle to mediation’s proposals over sovereignty council



May 4, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) leader said that the forces of the "Declaration of Freedom and Change" agreed in principle to proposals made by a mediation committee trying to bridge the gap between the opposition coalition and the Transitional Military Council.

The forces of the Declaration "accepted the proposal of mediation in principle with some observations," Omer al-Diqair told Sudan Tribune on Saturday.

He said that the matter is still under discussion between the forces of Declaration of Freedom and Change to take a unified position on it in a manner that does not conflict with the principle providing that the structures of the transitional authority should be composed of civilians as stipulated in the Declaration of Freedom and Change."

A mediation committee of Sudanese neutral personalities, including businessman Osama Daoud and the well-known journalist Mahjoub Mohamed Saleh, proposed forming a joint Sovereignty Council of seven civilians and three militaries, headed by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, alongside a National Security and Defence Council of 7 soldiers and 3 civilians.

The mediation proposal, which is approved by the military junta, provides to form a "council of ministers with full executive powers nominated by the forces of freedom and change and headed by a prime minister who participates in the selection of his ministers.

The ministers are supposed to be technocrat and experts.

The Security and Defence Council will not interfere in this process except within the limits of security checks.

According to the proposal, the security council and defence will consist of seven militaries and three civilians who are members of the Council of Ministers: the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Initially, the army asked to keep the sovereignty council saying the government will be entirely composed of civilians except for the defence and interior ministries.

The mediation came with the idea of security and defence council as the army said they have concerns over the situation in the region.

Once this step is agreed, the discussions will move the duration of the interim period. The military council says they want two years while the opposition speaks about four years.

(ST)