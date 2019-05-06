Sudanese security forces killed 90 people in Sudan protests: group



May 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - At least, some 90 people were shot dead by security forces during the nationwide protests that erupted in December 2018, said Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) in a statement released on Monday.

In a report of Martyrs of the 19 December Revolution until 6 May 2019, the CCSD detailed the names, the place and date of death of 90 victims including an 18-year boy killed in Nyala on 4 May during a protest by the IDPs of Ottash camp.

The medical group which is part of the Sudanese Professionals Association Freedom and Change, which coordinated the protests, said the first deaths came on December 20 in Barbar and Karima towns.

Also, the report includes the names of Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) members killed during the clashes with the security forces that shot on the protesters outside the army headquarters in a bid to disperse them several times from 6-11 April.

The CCSD which was tasked with the treatment of wounded protesters said the death toll is likely to rise due to the blackout practised by the security services and the so-called "remnants of the former regime."

The medical group appealed on the Sudanese to provide them with any reliable information they have about additional deaths.

During the rule of the deposed president Omer al-Bashir, the Sudanese authorities admitted that about 33 people were killed during the protests.

(ST)