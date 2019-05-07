Sudan’s RSF foils sabotage attempt in Khartoum

May 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on Monday they had foiled a sabotage plot and seized weapons and explosives in the Taif neighbourhood east of Khartoum.
The Sudanese news agency quoted Lt-Col Jiddo Abdel-Rahman as saying that they had received information about a house in the Taif area containing weapons and ammunition.
"An RSF team moved into the house and found sniper rifles, automatic machine guns, explosive belts, equipment, modern communication equipment and special devices for remote detonation."
The official did not reveal more details about the seizure of arms and the identity of suspects.
However, the RSF in a Tweet posted on Monday said they arrested a cell planning to carry out criminal activities aiming to destabilize Sudan’s stability.
Latest Comments & Analysis
The $3.7m contract between South Sudan and U.S. lobbyists 2019-05-03 22:53:26 By Duop Chak Wuol When South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir, began planning a civil war in the name of a bogus coup in 2013, he did not mobilize Americans to help him wage such a brutal campaign (...)
Exiting the polemics on formation or deferral of RTGoNU 2019-05-02 05:10:38 By James Okuk, PhD. This article is written with informed intention to provide a constructive way forward for the Parties, the Stakeholders and Guarantors who signed the 2018 Agreement on the (...)
With Egypt at the Helm, the African Union is No Longer an Impartial Actor on Sudan 2019-05-01 10:44:58 By Osman al-Hassan On 15 April, the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC) issued a communique condemning and rejecting the seizure of power by the Sudanese military. This raised (...)
MORE