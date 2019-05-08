Sudan’s military rejects mediation proposal

May 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Transitional Military Council has rejected a proposal to establish a Security and Defense Council saying it does not constitute a level of government.
As the military claim to have the majority at the sovereignty council and the opposition says it should the upper hand at this institution, a good offices group proposed to form a national security council for the army to enable them to main security and defend the country.
Shams al-Din Kabbashi, the military council spokesperson told a press conference at the Republican Palace Tuesday that the council rejected the proposal as it limits its role to the defence policy only.
He underlined that the rejection of the proposal does not mean they reject the mediation and sent them a written response asking them to continue their mediation.
The mediation proposal provides to form a transitional sovereignty council composed of 10 people 7 of them from the freedom and change forces and 3 of the Transitional Military Council. Also, the council would be chaired by the head of the transitional council.
While the defence council which will be chaired by the head of the military council also will include three civilians: the prime minister, foreign minister and finance minister.
The proposal of the mediation included a council of ministers and a transitional legislative council.
initially, it was reported that the military council accepted the mediation proposal.
(ST)
