 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 8 May 2019

Sudan puts former security chief under house arrest: official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


May 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Salah Gosh the former Director of the National Security and Intelligence Services (NISS) has been placed under house arrest, said the spokesperson of the military council on Tuesday.

In a press conference held at the Sudanese presidency, Shams al-Din Kabbashir told the media denied reports about Gosh presence outside prison saying he and the other figures of the former regime including Omer al-Bashir are in jail and that the investigations are underway with them.

"no one will escape punishment," he said.

On Tuesday, Mohamed Nagi al-Asam, the spokesperson of the Sudanese Professionals Association told reporters that the former regime officials responsible for the killing of 90 protesters have been killed were still at large, including Salah Qosh. He stressed the need to transfer power to civilians and to hold the former regime’s figures accountable.

Kabbashi did not say when Gosh was placed under house arrest but stressed that he is under investigation.

Gosh resigned two days after al-Bashir’s destitution by the army on 11 April. Military officials at the time said he was one of the instigators of the military coup.

Five days ago, the Foreign Policy reported that Gosh was free in Khartoum.

Rumours of his arrest "have been exaggerated said the reporter of Foreign Policy. “Yes I am free, of course,” Gosh told him.

Justin Lynch, Foreign Policy journalist in a tweet posted on Tuesday said he spoke with Gosh on Thursday.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The $3.7m contract between South Sudan and U.S. lobbyists 2019-05-03 22:53:26 By Duop Chak Wuol When South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir, began planning a civil war in the name of a bogus coup in 2013, he did not mobilize Americans to help him wage such a brutal campaign (...)

Exiting the polemics on formation or deferral of RTGoNU 2019-05-02 05:10:38 By James Okuk, PhD. This article is written with informed intention to provide a constructive way forward for the Parties, the Stakeholders and Guarantors who signed the 2018 Agreement on the (...)

With Egypt at the Helm, the African Union is No Longer an Impartial Actor on Sudan 2019-05-01 10:44:58 By Osman al-Hassan On 15 April, the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC) issued a communique condemning and rejecting the seizure of power by the Sudanese military. This raised (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.