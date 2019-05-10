 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 10 May 2019

South Sudan says troops deployment not linked to calls for protests

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

South Sudan's Information Minister Michael Makuei (File photo Samir Bol/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
May 9, 2019 (JUBA) — South Sudan Information Minister Thursday dismissed rumours that recent deployment of troops in the streets of Juba meant to prevent protests in the capital.

Inspired by the Sudanese revolution that toppled the regime of former President Omer al-Bashir, South Sudanese youth, organized in a group called ’Red Card Movement’ launched calls for protests against President Salva Kiir saying they want regime change.

Michael Makuei, several days ago, warned them saying if they take to the street they should be prepared for the consequences of their action.

However, on Thursday, Makuei said the troops’ deployment has no relation with the planned protests but a routine security measure ahead of the army day celebration.

"We always deploy forces ahead of any celebration as precaution measures, so it is not something strange," said the minister.

The Red Card Movement, which has chosen as a slogan ’Kiir Must Go’, says their protests should be peaceful and non-violent. Also, like the Sudanese protesters, they use social media to mobilize for the protests that should begin on 16 May.

In the same vein, the Movement seeks to mobilize the diasporas outside the country to support the planned protests and to carry out solidarity demonstrations across the world.

South Sudanese officials say the situation in South Sudan is different as the country has just ended a civil war and politicians are working to implement a peace agreement.

Also, counter-protests posts are already posted on the social media accusing foreign hands of being behind the Red Card.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 May 07:37, by Joyuma John

    this is a cook up protest, there is no a protest planed by Red Card movement as claimed by the minister. but what is happening is a propensity of government not to inject money for the celebration of SPLA day, which is 16th may, celebrated every year since 1983.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Impact of al-Bashir’s downfall on South Sudan 2019-05-10 02:25:56 By Abraham A. Awolich Recent political developments in Sudan dominate street conversations and various social media outlets in Juba, South Sudan. The Sudanese revolutionary forces that brought (...)

The $3.7m contract between South Sudan and U.S. lobbyists 2019-05-03 22:53:26 By Duop Chak Wuol When South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir, began planning a civil war in the name of a bogus coup in 2013, he did not mobilize Americans to help him wage such a brutal campaign (...)

Exiting the polemics on formation or deferral of RTGoNU 2019-05-02 05:10:38 By James Okuk, PhD. This article is written with informed intention to provide a constructive way forward for the Parties, the Stakeholders and Guarantors who signed the 2018 Agreement on the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.