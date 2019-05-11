 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 11 May 2019

UN urges Sudanese stakeholders to ensure civilian-led transition

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Shams al-Din Kabbashi, TMC spokesperson meets UN envoy for Sudan on 8 May 2019 (Photo SUNA)

May 10, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - United Nations Secretary-General called on the Sudanese military council and opposition group to negotiate a deal ensuring power transition to civilian rule in the east African country.

Nicholas Haysom, UN chief Special Adviser for Sudan is visiting Sudan for talks with the military council and the Declaration of Freedom and Change groups over power transfer to civilians.

He works in close coordination "with and in full support of" the African Union’s efforts to facilitate a consensual and civilian-led transition.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Thursday told reporters that the United Nations urges the Sudanese stakeholders to hold inclusive discussions to meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people for democracy, good governance and development".

"We call upon all concerned to resolve to work together to ensure a peaceful transition and sustainable peace throughout Sudan," he stressed.

On Wednesday Haysom held a meeting with Shams al-Din Kabbashi, spokesperson of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and a member of its Political Committee.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently appointed him as Special Adviser on Sudan to support the efforts of the African Union to reach a successful, power transfer to civilians after the military takeover in Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Impact of al-Bashir’s downfall on South Sudan 2019-05-10 02:25:56 By Abraham A. Awolich Recent political developments in Sudan dominate street conversations and various social media outlets in Juba, South Sudan. The Sudanese revolutionary forces that brought (...)

The $3.7m contract between South Sudan and U.S. lobbyists 2019-05-03 22:53:26 By Duop Chak Wuol When South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir, began planning a civil war in the name of a bogus coup in 2013, he did not mobilize Americans to help him wage such a brutal campaign (...)

Exiting the polemics on formation or deferral of RTGoNU 2019-05-02 05:10:38 By James Okuk, PhD. This article is written with informed intention to provide a constructive way forward for the Parties, the Stakeholders and Guarantors who signed the 2018 Agreement on the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.