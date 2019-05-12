 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 12 May 2019

South Sudan’s Jubek bans night clubs, restricts bars

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Jubek Governor Augustino Jadalla Wani meets President Salva Kiir on 11 May 2019 (SSPPU photo)
May 11, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s Jubek governor Saturday has issued a decision banning the night clubs and set a time limit for the bars in the capital Juba.

Governor Augustino Jadalla Wani explained that the gubernatorial decree aims to fight immoral acts being carried out at the night clubs.

Wani said the bars will be authorized to open from 05.00pm to 09.00 or 10:00 pm but the discos will be banned totally.

"Discos will be banned totally because what is happening is very dangerous for the future of this country," he stressed.

The governor who was speaking after a meeting with President Salva Kiir pointed to child prostitution in the discos areas as he said.

He also said they will impose control in the hotels as couples have to prove they are married before to take rooms.

He said he suggested that the national parliament enacts a law on this respect.

The governor further said he discussed with the president the security situation in Juba town.

Youth in the social media said the measures were part of the government measures to prevent their announced peaceful protest movement which should begin on 16 May to oust President Salva Kiir and his regime.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 12 May 04:05, by Malakal county Simon

    Honestly, this is a good call and i truly thanks the governor for that decision.. Our youth our future!!!!!!!!!!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Putschists’ counterrevolution continues in Sudan 2019-05-11 18:49:46 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Impasse of the Sudanese Revolution is attributable to the Transitional Military Council’s Delay and deliberate procrastination in addition to the lack of coordination (...)

Impact of al-Bashir’s downfall on South Sudan 2019-05-10 02:25:56 By Abraham A. Awolich Recent political developments in Sudan dominate street conversations and various social media outlets in Juba, South Sudan. The Sudanese revolutionary forces that brought (...)

The $3.7m contract between South Sudan and U.S. lobbyists 2019-05-03 22:53:26 By Duop Chak Wuol When South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir, began planning a civil war in the name of a bogus coup in 2013, he did not mobilize Americans to help him wage such a brutal campaign (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.