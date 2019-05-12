South Sudan’s Jubek bans night clubs, restricts bars



May 11, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s Jubek governor Saturday has issued a decision banning the night clubs and set a time limit for the bars in the capital Juba.

Governor Augustino Jadalla Wani explained that the gubernatorial decree aims to fight immoral acts being carried out at the night clubs.

Wani said the bars will be authorized to open from 05.00pm to 09.00 or 10:00 pm but the discos will be banned totally.

"Discos will be banned totally because what is happening is very dangerous for the future of this country," he stressed.

The governor who was speaking after a meeting with President Salva Kiir pointed to child prostitution in the discos areas as he said.

He also said they will impose control in the hotels as couples have to prove they are married before to take rooms.

He said he suggested that the national parliament enacts a law on this respect.

The governor further said he discussed with the president the security situation in Juba town.

Youth in the social media said the measures were part of the government measures to prevent their announced peaceful protest movement which should begin on 16 May to oust President Salva Kiir and his regime.

(ST)