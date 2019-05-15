 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 15 May 2019

Escalation by Sudan’s security forces triggered bloodshed against civilians: U.S. embassy

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

US Chargé d'affaires in Khartoum Steven Koutsis with the protesters at the sit-in outside the army headquarters on 8 May 2019 (Photo US Embassy)
May 14, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The U.S. Embassy in Khartoum deplored the killing of civilians on Monday evening pointing that attempts by the security forces to remove barricades led to the bloody attacks.

Six people including a military were killed and over one hundred wounded when armed elements wearing military fatigues opened fire on the sit-inners in the streets in the vicinity of the army headquarters.

The army accused armed militias belonging to former ruling National Congress Party of carrying out the attacks saying the assaults came after an agreement over the transitional institutions ending a two-week stalemate.

The U.S. embassy in a statement released on Tuesday said the attacks were the results of attempts by the military council to remove new barricades set in Khartoum streets to increase pressures ahead of talks on the power transfer.

“The decision for security forces to escalate the use of force, including the unnecessary use of tear gas, led directly to the unacceptable violence later in the day that the TMC was unable to control,” said the statement.

Further, it called on the military council and the freedom and change forces to “not allow yesterday’s events to prevent them from building on yesterday’s progress to rapidly conclude negotiations to establish a civilian-led transitional government”.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: If only Pope Francis Knew… 2019-05-16 09:10:31 South Sudan: If only Pope Francis Knew… By Wesley Kosa On April, Pope Francis invited the South Sudanese parties for a spiritual retreat, to narrow the gap between them as they get closer to the (...)

Riek Machar has some questions to answer 2019-05-13 12:23:43 By Gordon Buay The Chairman of the SPLM/A-IO, Mr Riek Machar, has some questions to answer why members of his Movement are the organizers of the Facebook Red Card Movement. We thought that the (...)

Putschists’ counterrevolution continues in Sudan 2019-05-11 18:49:46 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Impasse of the Sudanese Revolution is attributable to the Transitional Military Council’s Delay and deliberate procrastination in addition to the lack of coordination (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.