Opposition rejects accusations of seeking confrontation with Sudanese army



May 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese opposition regretted the suspension of talks over power transfer for three days and refuted accusations of confrontation stressing that the peacefulness of the revolution remains its main arm to deter dictatorships.

The head of the military council during the first hours of Thursday announced the suspension of the talks with the freedom and change forces in Sudan accusing them of seeking to escalate tensions in the country and preventing trains from supplying food and fuel to different to the regions and provinces.

In a statement released in the early morning of Thursday, the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change recalled that dozens of civilians killed during the five-month revolution before to overthrow the regime of former President al-Bashir.

"The peacefulness (of the revolution) is no longer a slogan, but rather a lifebuoy for vulnerable peoples from the tyranny of tyrannical rulers and a weapon that defeats the greatest arsenals and shakes the thrones of tyrants," said the statement.

"There is no justification for opening fire on unarmed citizens," it further stressed.

The opposition further called for an urgent investigation into the "bloody massacre" that took place on the evening of Monday 13 which resulted in the death of seven civilians and one army officer.

Regarding the accusation of hindering trains movement, the freedom 26 April and that the trains traffic flow is not normal. Also, they reiterated their commitment to limit the sit-in to the protest site outside the army headquarters stressing they have undertaken needed steps to control the protesters.

The freedom and change forces on Wednesday had to hold a meeting with the military council to discuss the last sticking point on the composition of sovereignty council but they cancelled the meeting without notifying the opposition.

The sudden escalation from the army came after an attack on sit-inners in one of the streets leading to the army headquarters. 14 people were wounded during the assault by the Rapid Support Forces, but the army did not issue a statement to elucidate the circumstances of the attack.

(ST)