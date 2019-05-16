NAS rebels renew calls for inclusive peace talks in South Sudan

 
 
 
May 15, 2019 (JUBA) - The holdout National Salvation Front (NAS) Wednesday renewed calls for an inclusive process instead of injunctions to join the revitalized peace agreement which it has refused to sign.

The non-signatory group which fights the South Sudanese army in the Equatoria region held several meetings with the IGAD mediation team but the latter refuses to open the agreement for negotiations. The mediators say ready to only discuss the modality of rejoining the R-ARCSS and the peace process.

Recently, the IGAD Council of Ministers endorsed the extension of the pre-transitional period for six months and called on the non-signatory groups to join the deal.

"The National Salvation Front believes that genuine peace can only be achieved through an inclusive negotiation process rather than calling on the none signatory parties to urgently join a peace agreement that does not address the root causes of the conflict in the country," said NAS spokesperson Suba Samuel Manase in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

Manase regretted the regular "ultimatum, deadlines and veiled threats" the mediation issues to force them to join the revitalized peace agreement.

Also, he repeated their readiness to "engage in any genuinely peaceful political process that intends to address the root causes of the conflicts in South Sudan".

One of the issues that complicate progress in this regard that the mediation refused earlier his year to include in the peace process the South Sudan National Democratic Alliance, an umbrella gathering NAS and its allies of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) that rejected the peace agreement.

  • 16 May 09:59, by Pakuai

    Here we go from SUDAN TRIBUNE again! Mr. Thomas Cirillo can simply haul his treasonous arse back to South Sudan before it is too late for him and his losers. By the way, did the traitor & a thief finished his loots? If the government of South Sudan agree to negotiate with that traitor & thief demand another so-called ’inclusive’ bullsh*t again, then the government is playing games with our country

    • 16 May 10:07, by South South

      Monkeys of NAS are still monkeys. I thought they have changed to be like human being.

      • 16 May 12:49, by The Rhino

        All three MTN stray dogs are shouting lout here!You vagrants always hide behind Bantu Museveni or IGAD for protection/’peace’,shit!Here’s the thing,if real peace is not renegotiated,war continues,period!NAS/PDM are here to stay.We’ll wage a fierce war for an independent Equatoria State,full stop!

  • 16 May 11:36, by Kush Natives

    Confused elements are still trying to get in hopelessly without realizing that they diminish their refutation. Where are powers we have been hearing? Goons are regretting so early before 🌅! Take it or leave it from IGAD, you have done an enough damage to our beautiful country. Stay away ya waskaaniin!

