 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 17 May 2019

Brother of Sudan’s Bashir escaped with Ethiopian support: report

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Ethiopian intelligence service facilitated the escape of the brother of former President Omer al-Bashir to Turkey where he arrived through Addis Ababa.

JPEG - 20.9 kb
Al-Abbas Hassan AHmed al-Bashir (file photo)

Last week the spokesperson of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) Shams al-Din Kabbashi admitted that al-Abbas Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir fled the country and apologized for saying he was in prison with his brother.

Kabbashi pointed out that he left the country with the help of a neighbouring country without providing further details on the matter.

Assayha newspaper which was close to the former regime reported on Thursday that al-Abbas left Khartoum on the second day of the military takeover on 12 April and crossed into Ethiopia through Gadaref.

However, when his bus left the last security checkpoint in Alhumra, the Sudanese authorities realised the presence of the wanted passenger in the bus and reached out the Ethiopian side asking them to return him back.

According to the newspaper, the Ethiopian side immediately agreed to arrest him and extradite him to Sudan in line with a bilateral agreement between the two countries.

Nonetheless, on 13 April, the Ethiopian authorities transported al-Abbas to Addis Ababa in a private vehicle where he spent a week hosted by the Ethiopian intelligence service before to take a plane to Istanbul.

Al-Abbas had no political activities in the country but was known for his links with many investment and business companies and he was suspected of corruption and widespread use of influence in facilitating transactions.

It was not clear why the Ethiopian authorities facilitated the departure of the fugitive to Turkey.

It worth mentioning that al-Bashir’s second espouse, Widad Babikir who is also suspected of corruption reportedly left the country through South Sudan.

The former President himself who is in jail is facing charges of money laundering as millions of foreign currency was found in his house besides 315 million Saudi riyals in a commercial bank account in Khartoum.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 May 01:11, by Mohamed

    Correction
    This is a picture of Abdullah Elbasheer,
    Not Al-Abass

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: If only Pope Francis Knew… 2019-05-16 09:10:31 South Sudan: If only Pope Francis Knew… By Wesley Kosa On April, Pope Francis invited the South Sudanese parties for a spiritual retreat, to narrow the gap between them as they get closer to the (...)

Riek Machar has some questions to answer 2019-05-13 12:23:43 By Gordon Buay The Chairman of the SPLM/A-IO, Mr Riek Machar, has some questions to answer why members of his Movement are the organizers of the Facebook Red Card Movement. We thought that the (...)

Putschists’ counterrevolution continues in Sudan 2019-05-11 18:49:46 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Impasse of the Sudanese Revolution is attributable to the Transitional Military Council’s Delay and deliberate procrastination in addition to the lack of coordination (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.