South Sudan opposition alliance reiterates support for Boutros faction

SSOA leaders pose in Khartoum after decision to backtrack on Peter Gatdet election for chairman on 4 Dec 2018 (ST Photo)
May 16, 2019 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Alliance voiced its support to Khalid Boutros, the leader of a National Salvation Front (NAS) faction that joined the revitalized peace agreement.

Boutros’s chairmanship of the group recently was put at risk by a member of his faction called Gasim Barnaba Kisanga, who declared himself as the new chairman of NAS.

"We condemn such irresponsible political opportunism in the strongest possible terms and caution any anti-peace elements who are trying to detract the focus of SSOA member parties," said SSOA spokesperson Stephan Lual in a statement to Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

The statement urged the faction members who broke away from Boutros to reconsider to "come back to their Party or risk being isolated".

The IGAD mediation refuses to acknowledge the splinter groups to discourage the proliferation of dissents. Also, it needs to Juba’s consent if it considers to integrate them into the peace process for the non-signatory groups.

(ST)

  • 17 May 07:26, by jubaone

    Fact 1: About 20% of BG, 45% of UN and 88% of Equatorians want federalism.
    Fact 2: Most of the SSOA groups are non-Equatorian and implicitly, they wont and cant accept federalism system of governance.
    Fact 3: NAS must now understand non-Equatorians within its ranks have no allegiance whatsoever. It was wrong to absorb Butrous Khalid (Murle) into its rank in the first place.

    repondre message

    • 17 May 07:32, by jubaone

      Fact 4: Gassin Kisanga is an Equatorian and federalist. SSOA which is predominantly non-Equatorian is uncomfortable with him. These "jurön" can only envisage living in Juba their whole lives, as they have nothing in their home areas. They all dread, hate, loathe and won’t accept federalism. NAS must not shy to be exclusively EQUATORIAN. So what? After all we have ethnicised politics.

      repondre message

      • 17 May 11:28, by South South

        The Rhino,

        I read yesterday that about 6 to 10 young men of NAS protested in Khatroum to show the world that they don’t want Kiir as a president of South Sudan, laughable? Right? A few young men and in Khartoum? I told you, in Juba, we will not tolerate and shit from a few Equatorians who are really monkeys to us. Juba belongs to people who liberated it.

        repondre message

        • 17 May 13:57, by jubaone

          Equatorians dont demonstrate, they rebel or just keep silent. Most of these are jienge refugees, just like those in Nairobi or Addis Abeba, trying to get a platform for positions. This RCM is just MTN trash. A jienge ploy to crack down on unarmed civilians. Such a jienge ploy was carried out 1 month b4 the December 2013 Nuer massacre in Juba.

          repondre message

        • 17 May 14:21, by The Rhino

          South South,

          Bö,bö,bö jienge nonsense sakit.Your Kiir and your worthless JCE are shivering to death already.Kiir is extremlely worried about his final days in power!The pressure is mounting from every corner,deal with it you imposters!

          repondre message

      • 17 May 14:13, by The Rhino

        Jubaone,

        We strongly advise NAS to maintain momentum and uncompromisingly identify itself with hardliners from Equatoria ONLY! So far so good,I’m proud of them and all decisions they’ve executed..e.g.squashing out fake greedy members/snitches who were threats to federalism and liberation struggle.NAS will fight to the bitter end until Equatoria is free, full stop!

        repondre message

    • 17 May 13:23, by Midit Mitot

      Athuut,defection after defection, how will you defeat the common enemy @ayaaaah jamaah? let us united against that dirty regime of Juba.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



