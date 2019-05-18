Sudanese Islamists protest against power handover to civilians



May 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An Islamist radical group led by Abdel Wahid Youssef in Khartoum voiced its rejection to any political understanding between the military council and the opposition forces of freedom and change.

The group organized protests in five mosques in Khartoum after Friday prayer to defend the Islamic laws and to voice their objection to any attempt to repeal it after the collapse of the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

The Support the Sharia and the Rule of Law, an extremist group, reiterated the peacefulness of their protests saying it would be limited to processions and speeches.

However, the videos posted by the protesters on the social media show the weak mobilization of the demonstrations.

Speaking to the demonstrators outside his mosque, Youssef said some members of the transitional military council are opposed to the deal with the freedom and change forces.

"There are people in the military junta who contacted us and they reject the agreement to hand over power," he said alluding to ongoing talks between the Council and the opposition groups over power handover.

He further said they plan to organize a protest to the Sudanese presidency on Saturday.

Two weeks ago the military council banned a protest he planned to organize.

