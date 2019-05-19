Sudan arrests perpetrators of attacks on protesters: Hemetti



May 18, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemetti), who is also the deputy head of the military council on Saturday announced the arrest of culprits who attacked the sit-inners near the protest site during the past days.

At least six people were killed and about 100 were wounded on Monday in a shooting attack on protesters in the vicinity of the army headquarters. Also, about 14 others were injured in a similar attack on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the perpetrators were wearing RSF uniforms and were using their vehicles., but the ruling TMC dismissed the charge.

"Those who carried out the attack against the sit-inners were arrested and recorded judicial confessions, which will be broadcasted in the media during the day," Hemetti said during a Ramadan breakfast organized by the Native Administration in Khartoum.

The military official did not disclose the identity of the perpetrators, but transitional council members told Western ambassadors on Thursday that the attacks were carried out by "irregular" groups.

Hemetti further accused some circles saying they work, through some countries, to distort the image of Rapid Support Forces without developing about the hostile campaign against his militiamen who are accused of human rights abuses.

He stressed the determination of the military council to hold accountable all corrupt leaders of the former regime.

"They are now either in prison or fugitive, and anyone who fled will be hunted. Those who are outside Sudan have been identified," he asserted.

The TMC deputy head further said that the country has no prisons to arrest all the corrupt members of the former ruling party of President Omer al-Bashir, adding they will pursue their corrupt leaders.

Ahead of the talks that will resume Sunday, Hemetti praised the role of the opposition Freedom and Change Forces in the regime change.

"These brothers have an organization and a high technology that even bypassed the State (apparatus). They were able to remove the regime and without them, (the ousted regime) would rule (the country) for an additional thirty years."

"We want the democracy they talk about, we want real democracy and free and fair elections. The one who rules the country will be chosen by the Sudanese people,"

he went further to say.

(ST)