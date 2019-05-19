 
 
 
IGAD calls on the Sudanese parties to finalize deal on power transfer

Shams al-Din Kabbashi spokesperosn of the military council briefs the media together with Taha Isaac an spokesperson of the Freedom and Change forces on 13 May 2019 (ST Photo)
May 18, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) called on the Sudanese stakeholders to finalize negotiations on power handover to a civilian-led government.

Negotiating teams from the military council and the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change will resume talks on Sunday after a three-day suspension. They are supposed to discuss the last sticking point on the percentage of representation of each party to the Council of sovereignty.

"IGAD sincerely hopes that the Sudanese Political Stakeholders will continue to negotiate in good faith and a spirit of compromise to finalize their discussion on the remaining outstanding issues with a view to responding to the needs and aspirations of the Sudanese people," said the regional block on Saturday.

The statement comes after the IGAD participation in a meeting convened by the State Department in Washington on Friday to discuss support to democratic transition in Sudan and to ensure power transfer to a civilian-led government.

The IGAD which is chaired by Ethiopia voiced its support to a statement issued by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on 15 May 2019 on the progress being made towards reaching an agreement for a political transition in Sudan.

Also, it vowed to continue to work closely with the African Union in helping move the political transition process forward.

The African Union has given two months to the army hand over power to a civilian government.

The regional organisation further appointed Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, as special envoy to Sudan to oversee the AU’s technical support to the political transition process in Sudan.

(ST)

