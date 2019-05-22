 
 
 
UN Security Council condemns attack on UNAMID base in West Darfur

UNAMID Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) during a routine patrol near Tabit area, North Darfur on 25 November 2018 (UNAMID Photo)
May 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The UN Security Council "strongly" condemned the looting of the West Darfur Headquarters of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) in El Geneina on 14 May 2019.

On the eve of UNAMID’s scheduled handover of its headquarters in El Geneina to the Sudanese authorities, an uncontrollable crowd forcefully intruded into the 16 km camp where they looted UN property and contingent-owned-equipment, vandalized premises, according to a statement released by the mission.

In a statement adopted unanimously on Tuesday, the members of the Security Council stressed that attacks against UNAMID premises and personnel are "reprehensible and unacceptable".

The Council further "called upon the Sudanese authorities to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of all UNAMD sites in Darfur, to swiftly investigate these incidents, and to bring all perpetrators of these acts to justice".

The 15 member body, also, of the Security Council called upon the Sudanese authorities to facilitate the responsible handover of UNAMID sites.

The Sudanese authorities in West Darfur state condemned the attacks and looting on the headquarters of the UNAMID in El Geneina.

However, they pointed to several factors that caused the incident, including obstacles set by the administration of the Mission and procrastination in completing the handover process and the behaviour of some of its employees.

(ST)

