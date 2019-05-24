 
 
 
New general joins Sudan’s military council

Lt-Gen Gamal al-Din Ibrahim shakes hand with al-Burhan at the swearing-in ceremony on 23 May 2019 (SUNA photo)
May 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The head of Transitional Military Council (TMC) appointed Gamal al-Din Omer Ibrahim as a member to the Council following the resignation of Mustafa Mohamed Musfata on Wednesday.

Ibrahim, also, has been appointed as director of the military intelligence.

He took the oath of office before TCM head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (aka Hemetti) on Thursday.

The official news agency Sudan reported that Mustafa resigned for health reasons without further details.

However, reports released in Khartoum said Mustafa ’resignation was triggered to a recent divergence with Hemetti before the former open an investigation against a general working under his command at the counter-espionage department.

Other reports point to old disputes between the two men saying that Mustafa sought to protect the tribal leader Musa Hilal from Hemetti nearly two years ago.

Mustafa was seen as one of the Islamist generals.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

