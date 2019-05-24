Kiir urges South Sudan’s partners to work for peace enforcement



May 23, 2019 (JUBA) — South Sudan President Salva Kiir called on opposition leaders to work for peace implementation saying they need to dedicate the country few resources for development.

Kiir made his call on Thursday at the inauguration of South Sudanese defence ministry’s building in Juba.

The South Sudanese leader called on the opposition to work for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement after the extension of the pre-transitional period for an additional six months.

For five years "We have been wasting our resources, including human resource on fighting ourselves in a senseless war," he said.

He added that ending war will allow South Sudanese to focus on development so that the country can move forward.

"I appeal to all of us to implement the revitalized peace agreement so that the little resources we have could be used for development like the one we are inaugurating today," stressed the president.

The government and its peace partners agree on the need to concentrate efforts for the security arrangements and the establishment of a reunified army in South Sudan.

Also, the number of states and tribal boundaries are among the host issues that the parties need to settle as soon as possible.

(ST)