Sudan’s TMC deputy leader Saudi Crown Prince discuss bilateral relations



May 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Deputy head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemetti) met Thursday with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Hemetti arrived on Thursday in Saudi Arabia where he was received by Jeddah Governor Khalid Al Faisal.

"The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation between the two sisterly countries in addition to latest developments at the regional arena," said the Saudi Press Agency after the meeting.

He was accompanied by the TMC spokesperson Shams al-Din Kabbashi.

This is the first visit of the deputy head of the military council following the removal of the former President Omer al-Bashir on April 11.

Last Sunday 19 May, Saudi Arabia deposited $250 million into the Central Bank of Sudan. The deposit is part of a three billion dollars assistance package that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced last April.

Saudi Arabia called for an urgent Arab league summit on 30 May to discuss the recent tensions in Gulf region after drone strikes on the Saudi oil installations attacks on four vessels, including two Saudi oil tankers, off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

(ST)