Military Council maintains Sudanese troops in Yemen



May 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s transitional military council said in a statement on Friday that Sudanese forces in Yemen will continue to fight the Iran-backed Huthi militias.

The statement came after a short visit to Jeddah on Thursday by the Vice-President of the Transitional Military Council, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemetti), during which he met the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The statement noted that Hemetti thanked King Salman and Crown Prince on behalf of the President of the Military Council for the support provided by the Kingdom to Sudan.

He also reiterated that Sudan stands with the Kingdom against "all threats and attacks by Iran and the Houthi militias" and condemned the attack on Saudi oil tankers in the Gulf waters and the recent drone-strikes on Saudi oil facilities.

"We declare full readiness to defend the land of the two Holy Mosques. The Sudanese forces are there and remain in Saudi Arabia and Yemen; we will fight for this goal and we will remain until all the objectives are achieved," the statement said.

Following the fall of the al-Bashir regime, the kingdom and the United Arab Emirates announced a three-billion-dollar grant o Sudan, including $500 million to be injected in Sudan’s central bank, and the rest will be in the form of foodstuffs, medicines and petroleum products.

It should be noted that the forces of freedom and change in Sudan have been calling to keep Sudan away from regional alliances and to not take part in the Gulf crisis between Saudi Arabia and the Arab United Emirates against the tiny state of Qatar.

