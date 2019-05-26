SPLM-N’s Arman arrives in Khartoum

KHARTOUM, May 26, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Yasir Arman, Deputy Chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) and Ismail Ismail the Movement’s Secretary General without prior notice arrived at Khartoum airport in the early hours of Sunday.

Yasir Arman at his arrival to Khartoum airport on 26 May 2019 (ST photo)

On May 15, Arman confirmed his intention to return to the country after the fall of the al-Bashir regime, stressing that the non-abolition of the death sentence against him will not affect the decision to regain the homeland.

"Our main goal is to go to Khartoum, reach a just peace, linking between peace, democracy, and citizenship without discrimination and social justice," he said.

Mubarak Ardol, SPLM-N Agar spokesperson confirmed to Sudan Tribune Arman arrival in Khartoum at 02:00 am where he was received by some members of the movement and close friends.

"Arman was not subjected to any harassment at his arrival at Khartoum airport," he further told Sudan Tribune.

The military council had refused to cancel the sentence issued against Arman by the former regime after a request from regional leaders saying his return would strengthen efforts to bring peace in Sudan during the transitional period.

Arman is expected to meet the leadership of the Forces for Freedom and Change on Sunday and hold a press conference on the movement’s plan to contribute to the process of power transfer to civilians and to end the war in the country.

Arman left Sudan after the outbreak of the war in the Blue Nile in September 2011 after failed attempts to quell the conflict in the Nuba Mountains, which began in June of the same year.

