Al-Barhan, al-Sisi discuss power transfer in Sudan



May 25, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - On his first visit abroad as the head of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Abdel Fattah al-Burham travelled to Cairo where he discussed the with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi bilateral relations between the two countries and the ongoing efforts to transfer power to civilian authority in Sudan.

Al-Burhan "thanked al-Sisi for his support to Sudan through his chairmanship of the African Union to deal with the situation in Sudan," said Shams al-Din Kabbashi, TMC spokesperson after the return of al-Burhan to Khartoum.

For his part, the official spokesman of the Egyptian presidency said that al-Burhan reviewed the situation in Sudan and efforts exerted to deal with the latest developments there.

Ambassador Bassam Radi added that al-Sisi expressed his confidence in the ability of the Sudanese people and state institutions to restore stability and achieve security and preserve the capabilities of the State of Sudan.

The Egyptian president who is also the chairman of the African Union further stressed the importance of joining regional and international efforts to help Sudan to achieve the benchmarks of this stage and deal with the economic crisis for the benefit of the people. Sudanese.

The spokesman added that the al-Burhan briefed al-Sisi on the political developments in Sudan, noting that the Egyptian president affirmed Egypt’s support for the security and stability of Sudan and vowed to make more efforts to address the situation in Sudan through his presidency of the African Union.

According to the Egyptian presidency, the two sides agreed to continue "intensive consultation with the aim of contributing to the stability of Sudan and activating the free will of the Sudanese people and to bias their options".

Last April, the Egyptian president, in his capacity as chairman of the African Union, held a meeting with heads of states of the African Peace and Security Council and agreed to extend the deadline for handing power to a civilian government for two months instead of two weeks.

The junta, which faces difficulties in reaching an agreement with opposition forces over the transfer of power to civilian authority, recently has threatened to hold elections within six months.

However, such a measure means that the military will continue to rule for a longer period than the deadline of 30 June. So, the African Union may suspend Sudan’s membership and make proposals to the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on members of the military junta.

