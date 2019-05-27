Betrayal of the Sudanese revolution continues

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

Before accessing into the depth of this article I must first I ask Allah (SWT) for His Mercy on the souls of the martyrs who presented themselves as sacrifices for the Glorious Popular December 2018 Revolution and I pray to God for healing the wounded and commend the efforts of the Sudanese people in their struggles until they were able to topple the Genocidal Dictator Omer al-Bashir and his corrupting evil entourage. Long live the people of Sudan.

In the Sudanese Revolution, we are entering the sixth week since the fall of Bashir and his regime on Thursday 11th April 2019. Yet, there has been no sign of significant progress in the negotiations until now with the Transitional Military Junta (TMJ/TMC) amid the delay and the intransigence resulting from the hidden commitment and agenda of the military council led by General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan and his Deputy Muhammad Hamdan Dagolo –aka- Hamidati to protect the leaders of the former abusive criminal regime, to destroy the will of the Sudanese people and then to reproduce the corrupt and defunct National Congress Party (NCP) regime, the perpetrator of genocide in the Darfur region and throughout Sudan, and forced the separation of citizens the Sudanese from southern Sudan from the Mother homeland of Sudan with one million square miles, which was expanding to all the horizons of Africa and the Arab World, through which the longest river in the world, the two Niles, White and Blue meeting at the confluence in the Sudanese Capital Khartoum to run Northwards crossing Egypt to the Mediterranean Sea.

Starting on Wednesday, December 19 2018, Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year long regime has been confronted by the most serious protests yet. More than 200 persons were killed (the regime says 85) during the riots in September 2013, but back then, the riots were limited to Khartoum. The December 2018 riots have swept all over the country, from, El-Geneina to Port Sudan and from Nyala to Old Halfa going through all the regions of Greater Darfur, Kordofan, Central Gezira, Far Northern, Eastern Region and Khartoum.

Needless to add more detail, though important, the 19 December 2018 uprising followed a series of demonstrations broke out in several Sudanese cities, due in part to rising costs of living and deterioration of economic conditions at all levels of society to the degree that a citizen even could not get money from his/her own bank account due to the lack of liquidity in banks, which shows the degree of bankruptcy of the state and the deterioration of the local currency against the other foreign currencies, especially the US dollar. Let alone the lack of fuel for cars and cooking gas and the lack of basic foodstuffs such as a loaf of bread. This was in addition to the high prices and rising costs despite the scarcity of commodities. Thus, the protests quickly turned from demands for urgent economic reforms into demands for President Omar al-Bashir to step down.

The protests erupted across Sudan in December 2018 in response to worsening living conditions across the country and a hike in prices of basic commodities, and bread and fuel shortages. Calling for the downfall of Omer Al Bashir and his government, the protests began in El-Damazin on 13 December 2018 but protests in the northern city of Atbara, which is described as the city of iron and fire for its reputation as the site of repair of trains, where there are Railways Trade Unions in the northern region of Sudan on 19 December 2018 became recognised as the impetus of the protests with the burning of the regime’s National Congress Party (NCP) building. Since then, the protests spread rapidly like wildfire to more than 30 towns and cities across the country. The government of Omer al-Bashir response has been to quell the protests violently using live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas. According to rights groups, since the protests began, more than 40 people have been killed, more than 1,000 people arrested, and scores injured, as of 7th February 2019.

https://shabaka.org/sudan-uprising-sudanese-youth-and-diaspora-dispel-negative-stereotypes/

As for the popular Sudanese Revolution of 19 December 2018, it has been continuing for almost Five and a half Months and mowed on with so many sacrifices, loss of lives, wounds and bloodshed, of course, hundreds of martyrs. Therefore, we don’t think those young women and men would accept any delay or departure from the legitimate rights, and the will of the masses have to be met despite the slow process due to the intransigence of the remnants of the deposed regime in the Transitional Military Council (TMC) led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his Deputy, former Janjaweed Militia leader, now renamed after being cloned as the General Hamedti , and we demand that the Transitional Military Junta understand the complexities of the stage and hand over the affairs to a civilian-led government entrusted with running the wheel of state and prepare the country for democratic rule. We, as Sudanese people, revolutionaries and political organizations, have to agree on the next programme and we will implement it to the highest level in full.

For anyone who has been following Sudan for the past months, social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter have been set alight with posts with pictures and videos of protests unfolding in the country. These protests appear to have triggered some sort of awakening for the Sudanese Diaspora, a sense they see history in the making, even referring to it as an uprising or revolution that may be more significant than that of October 21, 1964, and April 1985 Revolutions. Soon the protests spread beyond Sudan where members of the Sudanese Diaspora have been protesting across the globe in solidarity with protesters in Sudan, with protests taking place in London, Dublin, Paris, Washington DC, Cairo and even a lone protester in Tokyo. There have been public and private fundraisers to support the families of those killed, injured or detained. But fundamentally, many of the Diasporas see their role as amplifying the voices of those in Sudan, and this how it should continue.

https://shabaka.org/report-global-compact-for-migration-perspectives-from-the-tenth-diaspora-development-dialogue-ddd10/

We, as Sudanese, have to accept some of our burdens at this pivotal stage so that we can cross the difficulties before the Revolution, which comes from all the regions surrounding Sudan, of course the African continent, the Arab World and the international community and all those aspiring for political gain coming from all the axes with multiple goals that they seek to achieve at the expense of the revolution of the Sudanese people, who are working very hard to protect their revolution through the sit-in by night and day in front of the buildings and Headquarters of the Command of the Armed Forces of Sudan (SAF), chanting slogans of Freedom, Peace and Justice and the Revolution is the Choice of the People of Sudan.

However, the uncertainty of the fate of the Sudanese December Revolution seems to be unfortunately and regrettably the Master of the current situation. Even optimists of us have us have thought we are nowhere near to achieving the objectives of the revolution. The reasons behind the betrayal are complex and multifaceted amid so many axes operating to derail the progress of the revolution to reach its National Objectives without any ambiguity. Despite the sacrifices and despite the agreement of all the components of the Sudanese people of women and men young and old in rural and urban on the principles of revolution the Sudanese Problem has become so contentious and there seems there is no hope in the near future, given the intransigence of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) in the face of the lack of Unity among the components of the Forces of Declaration of Freedom and Change (FDFC) and the Sudanese Professional Gathering (SFG) besides the intrigues of the different axes that compete with each other to find foothold in this volatile political arena which is conducive to the intersecting ambitions of the foreign parties in particular the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and from Cairo in Egypt, let alone Washington DC and Vladimir Putin in Mosco along with the International Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) factions such as Recep Tayyip Erdo?an in Turkey and Qatar. Regrettably, the victim remains the Sudanese people who have been uprising countrywide since December the 19th 2018 and keeping in their place of Sit-in in front of the Headquarters of the Sudan Armed Force (SAF), during daytime in the heat of the Holy Month of Ramadan and night chanting: “Freedom, Peace and Justice and Revolution is the Choice of the People.

In the foregoing uncertainty of situation seems to have become complicated by the lack of homogeneity in the decision-making between the main components of the Sudanese political opposition, especially among the Gathering of Sudanese Professionals (GSP) and the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change (FDFC). The difference of opinion referred to above centres around the alleged leniency noticed within the position taken by the (FDFC), the situation that has not been agreed upon by the two factions referred to above. In that the Forces of Freedom and Change seem to have given up the Council of Civil Sovereignty to the Transitional Military Council (TMC). The foregoing is the accusation held firmly by a number of Sudanese Political Parties, in Particular, the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) which firmly clinging to the civility of the Sovereign Council. Otherwise, the (SCP) considers that position as a gross betrayal of the revolution. The opinion of the Forces of Declaration of freedom and change (FDFC) contrasts with the position of the Gathering of Sudanese Professionals (GSP) who will not accept any compromise on the civilian sovereign council and its president versus ministerial portfolios.

It seems the current political situation in Sudan is complicated by the fact that the transitional military council (TMC) and the forces of declaration of freedom and change (FDFC) are said to have admitted deadlock and the military council is said to have blessed the proposal of foreign countries calling for elections to be held within six months whereas the (FDFC) have called for Civil Disobedience as reported by the television channel Al-Hadath.

There are Only Two Things and No Third between them Either a Civil State or Revolution Forever or Ever.

Enough is enough what we the Sudanese People had from You the Transitional Military Junta Council! The TMC has proven itself unwilling to listen or budge an inch from procrastination and the abhorrent intrigues with the view to reproducing the defunct and corrupt NCP regime led by the Génocidaire Omer al-Bashir. It is troubling that the Transitional Military Council (TMC) is deliberately trying to avoid mentioning anything related to the heinous crimes committed against Sudanese civilian citizens who were unarmed and noncombatant in the Darfur region of western Sudan because some members in the Transitional Military Council were implicated in those abhorrent crimes they were involved in, and let alone taking any attempts to bring the perpetrators to accountability. Evidence for foregoing is that the official spokesman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) said clearly that his former President Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir, who is allegedly in custody in the Kober Prison, will not be handed over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague in the Netherlands but will be held accountable locally! As the popular Sudanese proverb goes: “it is not wise to make a thief a guard”!

Sudan’s transitional military council continues in denial of facts especially when some elements saying that they are not Greedy for Power. During a visit to Kober Prison on Wednesday, Hamedti reiterated that the junta does not clink to power but seek to ensure and complete the peaceful transition of power in the country.

https://www.alarabiya.net/ar/arab-and-world/sudan/2019/05/23/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%AC%D9%84%D8%B3-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%AA%D9%82%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%8A-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%88%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86-%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%86%D8%A7-%D8%B7%D8%A7%D9%85%D8%B9%D9%8A%D9%86-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%84%D8%B7%D8%A9.html

Sudanese options: negotiation, elections or disobedience

Negotiations between the Coupists Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition Umbrella under the name of the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change (FDFC) stopped because al-Burhan and Hamidati want to rule Sudan instead of uprooting the ousted head of the regime. Civil disobedience and general strike are thought as options for the Sudanese public. There are many rumours about the Transitional Military Council that the General Yasser Al-Atta has been relieved of his duties in the political committee, while Kabbashi became the official spokesman and chairman of the political committee and that a military coup attempt has been thwarted! Furthermore, that Major General Mustafa Mohamed Mustafa, former director of military intelligence and member of the Transition Military Council and chairman of the Security and Defense Committee, resigned.

Options for the Sudanese people in the face of the intransigence of the transitional military council are Civil disobedience and general strike nationwide.

Dr Aisha al-Basri, the former UN UNAMID spokeswoman, has resigned from UNAMID because of her discovery of the conspiracy against the Sudanese people, and while has forfeited a monthly salary of more than $ 20,000 because she sees Sudan as her second homeland. Writing an article on the scene of the Sudanese Revolution, Dr Aisha al-Basri has said the following:

“The Mask of the General Abdel Fattah Abdel Rahman al-Burhan on which the Forces of Declaration of Freedom and Change (FDFC) bet on the fell. Today, he unveils some features of his criminal face. He justified the killing of civilians with escalating escalations and practices and provoking the army and the rapid support forces. Was at the height of the audacity when he accused the "rebellious insurgents" among the rebels of attacking the army. He did not mention the army once without approving it with quick support, and the army did not praise the praises of the genocide militias. But it is imprudent to declare that it "emerged from the womb of the armed forces" and contribute to the Sudanese economy without making it clear that the wealth source of the Janjawid leader is his master on the gold of Jabal Amer, which smuggles and sells on the black market in the Emirates as the children of Sudan sell in the Gulf markets. Yesterday’s speech came with a deliberate aim: to preach to Hamidi as president, to walk on the bodies of the people like al-Bashir did. This is the goal of the counter-revolution sponsored by the UAE and accepted by the Council and some elements harmful alliance forces of freedom and change, led by Arman and Sadik Mahdi, and otherwise sophistry.”

Sudan today is in a stalemated political quagmire, where the Transitional Military junta rejects the transfer of power to civilians, political parties and blocs. And we admire the statements of Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change who are burdened with threats and intimidation that come from the dwarves who have become in positions of power, do whatever they want without any controls and systems... The ruling military junta failed to hear any words of wisdom but the lies emanating from the Janjaweed militias - the rapid support forces, moving their influence in isolation from the junta and orders External. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, want a backyard for them, using all its resources and employing them for their own interests.

The military junta of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) remains in rapprochement , as their deposed former president Omer al-Bashir, attracted by a Triad of Axes when Muhammad Hamdan Hamedti hovering to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabi to Offer gifts of loyalty and obedience, while Abdul Fattah al-Burhan Speed up the pace to Cairo in Egypt to meet the Other Abdel Fattah; Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Salah Abdullah Gosh former spy leader to Washington DC in search in the field of service of being a mercenary. Thus, they made Sudan a hostage to be spared by the fire, as the saying goes. In a desperate attempt, Hamedti, al-Burhan and Salah Gosh are trying to turn Sudan from a den for the International Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) Statelet to a failed and humiliating state of the foregoing axes and a client who serves the interests of modern colonialism.

The revolutionary Sudanese people of women and men, who have remained in their Sit-In in front of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Headquarters for the past few months in the heat of the sun, and in the month of Holy Ramadan, will not make Sudan a state run by criminals and mercenaries again.

Gene Sharp, the founder of the Albert Einstein Institution, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the study of nonviolent action, and a professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, the Author of the Book: “From Dictatorship to Democracy” has been quoted as saying: “The fall of one regime does not bring in a utopia. Rather, it opens the way for hard work and long efforts to build more just social, economic, and political relationships and the eradication of other forms of injustices and oppression.”

https://www.goodreads.com/work/quotes/1106394-from-dictatorship-to-democracy

The Tunisian Poet Abu al-Qasim al-Shabi said in his Poem the Will of Life: “If, one day, a people desire to live, then fate will answer their call. And their night will then begin to fade, and their chains break and fall. For he who is not embraced by a passion for life will dissipate into thin air, At least that is what all creation has told me, and what its hidden spirits declare…”

https://arablit.org/2011/01/16/two-translations-of-abu-al-qasim-al-shabis-if-the-people-wanted-life-one-day/

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/