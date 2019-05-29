Sudanese workers go on general strike in support of civilian rule



May 28, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Thousands of Sudanese workers launched Tuesday a two-day strike to press the military junta to hand over power to a civilian authority.

The first day of the strike was seen successful by the opposition forces as they have proven their capacity to mobilize people.

The Transitional Military Council (TMC)’s deputy leader recently increased criticism on against the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and questioned their representation.

The strike paralysed the banking, land transports sectors, a number of hospitals, shops, and pharmacies that closed their doors, in addition to government institutions and bodies that joined the strike.

The Sudanese Professionals Association that spearheads the protest movement in Sudan said in a statement that a military force imposed a siege on the building of the Bank of Sudan Khartoum branch and electronic banking company.

A trade-unionist from the Bank of Sudan said the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) entered into the building and occupied it to prevent them from leaving offices demanded to deliver salaries first otherwise the would not be allowed to return homes.

Another female from the staff of the Bank said the RSF took her telephone and threw her telephone on the floor to break it.

Also, Security forces raided the electricity company’s office in Riyadh neighbourhood of Khartoum and arrested the striking employees, according to a statement from the Electricity Professionals’ Association.

Activists on social networking platforms have posted pictures of doctors’ strike in hospitals in the capital and the other states, except for emergency cases and accidents.

Dozens of employees at various establishments were seen outside the workplace carrying banners confirming the strike and calling for the power handover to a civilian authority.

The official news agency SUNA said that a large number of in the State of Sennar, localities and government institutions, declined to work despite their presence in the offices.

According to eyewitnesses, the air traffic at Khartoum airport witnessed a significant decline as more than 10 companies cancelled their flights.

The Sudanese Pilots’ Union confirmed in a statement Tuesday that all Sudanese pilots in all airlines were committed to strike.

