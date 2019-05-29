 
 
 
South Sudan reverses decision to cancel accommodation

3rd CTSAMVM Board Meeting in Juba on 22 January 2019 (Photo CTSAMVM)
May 29, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government has reversed an earlier decision to cancel accommodation of the negotiating delegations that discuss the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Last week, Dhieu Mathok Diing, Head of the Committee for Accommodation informed hotels that accommodating NPTC members of the decision to end their housing in their hotels as of 27 May.

However, in a letter to hotels in Juba dated on 27 May, Martin Elia Lomuro, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and NPTC Secretary decided to maintain the accommodation and scrapped Diig’s decision.

" We regret to inform you that we have encountered serious challenges in our decisions to transit our visitors from Hotels to alternative accommodations. This letter, therefore, is to cancel the letter terminating accommodation of our peace partners in your respective Hotels till further notice," said Lomuro.

He further pointed to the ongoing discussions on the peace implementation process saying they want it to be "harmonious, peaceful and smooth" to avoid conflict that would interfere with the implementation of the R-ARCSS.

South Sudanese and peace partners, last month, decided to extend for six months the pre-transitional period to remediate the slow pace of peace implementation.

(ST)

  • 29 May 09:31, by Midit Mitot

    Athut, government of contradiction, it was really surprising south Sudanese to terminate peace partners accommodation, good enough you have rebound back your chaotic decision.

    repondre message

    • 29 May 12:09, by South South

      Midit Mitot ,

      Are crying for free food in the hotels in Juba? That stupid thing called hotel accommodations for rebels should end today. Free food lovers who killed innocent people and now they are sitting in big hotels in Juba to feed their fat asses for free.

      repondre message

      • 29 May 12:24, by Eastern

        South South,

        Go hang! Rebels who made Kiir to foolishly wage a war of attrition are back in Juba being fed and accomodated in expensive hotels using public funds derived mostly from oil export and tax revenues. Any dinka man or woman who does not like the idea should go hang!

        repondre message

        • 29 May 13:17, by South South

          Eastern,

          stupid old man, leave Dinka people alone. you are nothing to us, but coward and stupid. This is our country and we have very clear plan on how to control these monkeys forever.

          repondre message

