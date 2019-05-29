South Sudan reverses decision to cancel accommodation



May 29, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government has reversed an earlier decision to cancel accommodation of the negotiating delegations that discuss the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Last week, Dhieu Mathok Diing, Head of the Committee for Accommodation informed hotels that accommodating NPTC members of the decision to end their housing in their hotels as of 27 May.

However, in a letter to hotels in Juba dated on 27 May, Martin Elia Lomuro, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and NPTC Secretary decided to maintain the accommodation and scrapped Diig’s decision.

" We regret to inform you that we have encountered serious challenges in our decisions to transit our visitors from Hotels to alternative accommodations. This letter, therefore, is to cancel the letter terminating accommodation of our peace partners in your respective Hotels till further notice," said Lomuro.

He further pointed to the ongoing discussions on the peace implementation process saying they want it to be "harmonious, peaceful and smooth" to avoid conflict that would interfere with the implementation of the R-ARCSS.

South Sudanese and peace partners, last month, decided to extend for six months the pre-transitional period to remediate the slow pace of peace implementation.

(ST)