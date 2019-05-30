South Sudan monitory body urges activation of troops’ cantonment



May 29, 2019 (JUBA) - More than two weeks after the extension of the pre-transitional period, the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) Wednesday urged the South Sudanese peace partners to activate the troops’ cantonment process.

The Kenyan Gen Augostino Njoroge, the Interim Chairperson of the RJMEC, made his remarks before the 6th RJMEC Plenary in Juba on Wednesday, 29 May.

“It is my firm belief that the operationalization of cantonment is the key to getting the Pre-Transitional period back on track. From there, the training and redeployment of Necessary Unified Forces can proceed and pave the way for the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU),” said Njoroge.

Last April the peace signatories agreed to delay the launch of the interim government for six months because they didn’t achieve two most important tasks that are key for the cabinet to implement the revitalized pact: the army reunification process and the determination of the number and boundaries of states.

JMEC head went further to say that all implementing organs should work together and redouble their efforts to enforce the delayed tasks.

"With the provision of the required resources and expertise, I see no reason why these pending tasks cannot be achieved," he said as the lack of money was the one the reasons hampered the costly implementation of the security arrangements which includes cantonment, screening, training, unification and deployment of force.

He further welcomed the release of some funds by the South Sudanese government, stressing that "the procurement process must be supported by a transparent and accountable system for the disbursement of funds."

During the first six months, Juba said it had expended $10 million while few things had been done.

Last April, Juba pledged to provide $100 million to ensure the implementation of the security arrangements.

International donors, in September 2018, posed tow conditions to support the peace implementation process, the first that Juba has to cover all the fees of the security arrangement in a transparent manner, the second that they required the transparency on the management of oil income.

