Security authorities close Al Jazeera office in Sudan

May 30, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese security forces on Tuesday closed Al Jazeera’s office in Khartoum, citing a decision by the Transitional Military Council (TMC).

In a series of Tweets posted on Thursday, the Satellite TV said the Sudanese authorities revoked the media credentials of Al Jazeera TV journalists and confiscated their materials.

"Sudanese security officers said the decision to close Al-Jazeera office was taken by the Transitional Military Council," said the TV channel before to add that "they didn’t hand over its journalists a written decision".

Al Jazeera Media Network used to host a talk show on its main news channel in the evening on a daily basis and broadcasts every day through the Al Jazeera Mubasher (live) debates and discussions from the protest site in Khartoum during the evening.

While the security agents stormed Al Jazeera office in Khartoum its reporters continued to broadcast from the Freedom Square outside the army headquarters.

The security organs recently directed local media to not focus on the activities of the protest site and in general the activities of the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change.

Al Jazeera covered all the news conferences of the opposition forces.

