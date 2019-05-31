 
 
 
SPLA-IO troops arrive at Cantonment Site in Wau state

May 30, 2019 (WAU) - The main opposition SPLA In Opposition Thursday said their forces have arrived in the cantonment areas in Buserer, 12 miles Southwest of Wau town.

The arrival of the opposition fighters was announced by the joint ceasefire committee at a news conference in Wau on Thursday.

According to SPLA/IO Division 6 acting commander, the forces have left Farajalla base on 22nd of May and are currently in
Buserer.

Major General Joseph Daniel Jongo further said the move is in line with the implementation of the security arrangements including troops’ cantonment, screening, training, and unification.

“On 22nd, our forces left the headquarter of Division 6 of Farajalla heading to the cantonment site in Buserer specifically in Gualima. So now our forces of SPLA IO are present as a battalion of administration to organize the site.

"We are currently at the assembly site and this is one of the security implementations that could take us to the agreement,” said Jongo.

The army slow implementation of the security arrangements unification was the main cause that pushed the peace partners to extend the pre-transitional period for six months.

Now, as Juba has committed itself to provide the money needed to enforce this expensive operation, the parties said committed to making it true in the upcoming months.

(ST)

  • 31 May 04:39, by Games

    Hahahahahahaha, that is what usually happending when you have calculated your actions incorrectly. Salva Kiir Mayardit were wrongly thought that creating all these current misses would benefiting Dinka tribe in the future. Now the whole country has turned it into a army because of his reckless actions. Let him feeds those forces and probably soon than latter would probably lose his seat to someone

Comment on this article



