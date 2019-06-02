There are no high-level contacts between Qatar and Sudan: FM



June 2, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Qatar’s foreign minister Sunday said relations with Sudan are normal but admitted that there are no high-level contacts with the ruling military council.

Sudan on Saturday said it summoned for hours its ambassador to Doha for consultations after the closure of the office of Al-Jazeera TV, Qatari news channel, in Khartoum.

"There is no tension in bilateral relations". "Contacts with Khartoum continue but did not reach high levels," said Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in statements to Russian TV released on Sunday.

"The high-level contacts will come in due time when there are a clear roadmap and the results of a clear national dialogue in Sudan," he added.

Different reports released in Khartoum after the visits of the head and the deputy head of the Transitional Military Council speak about Saudi pressures to

cut relations with Doha.

The former President Omer al-Bashir declined to join the anti-Doha alliance as his position angered Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. However, the two capitals have good relations with the military council which overthrew al-Bashir.

The top diplomat said that his country’s embassy in Khartoum is working normally.

He said that Qatar has also military cooperation with Sudan, pointing to contacts between the Qatari forces and the military junta in the context of joint work and projects.

Regarding the summon of the Sudanese ambassador to Khartoum, he said what they know is that the ambassador was on leave as he notified the Qatari foreign ministry.

"Then it seems that developments took place in Sudan, to announce Khartoum that the ambassador was summoned for hours," he added.

He further said that Doha is waiting for clarification from the Sudanese government, but stressed his country’s openness and continued cooperation with Khartoum.

