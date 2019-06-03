 
 
 
Monday 3 June 2019

Kiir says he considers Kenya as his second home

President Kenyatta talks with President Kiir on the sidelines of the 25th AU Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on 14 June 2015 (Photo Kenyan Presidency)
June 2, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Thursday said he considers Kenya as his second home and that his children should be Kenyan nationalities.

Kiir made his remarks at the 17th national prayer breakfast which is an annual event where Kenyan leaders meet to pray for their country and reflect on way to strengthen national unity.

During his short speech, he thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for the invitation and said evoked the days of liberation war saying when he crossed into Kenya, villagers spoke with him with their local language thinking he was one of them.

"I consider that Kenya as my second home and I always think my children who were born here should be given Kenya nationalities," he further said.

He stressed they grow in Kenya and know the history of the country and its tribes like any other Kenyans.

The South Sudanese president intended to underscore the strong ties between the people from both sides but his speech was taken out of its context and he was criticised for his words in the social media.

Also, Kenyan media deleted this part of his speech to avoid troubles with the Kenyan security service.

The event was attended by the Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto, Chief Justice David Maraga, Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi. Also, a number of South Sudanese politicians were invited to take part in the annual celebration.

(ST)

