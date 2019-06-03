 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 3 June 2019

SRF militiamen use excessive force to break up Sudan’s sit-in

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A protester wounded in the sit-in area transported to hospital in Kartoum on 3 June 2019 - (ST Photo)
June 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Rapid Support Forces (SRF) militiamen stormed the protest site on Monday morning and fired live ammunition sporadically on protesters wounding several people.

The Sudanese Professionals Association warned last night of the imminent attack and called on the youth be massively present at the sit-in area.

However, the attack began about 05.00 at the dawn when many left the area returning to their home.

Eyewitnesses said several protesters have been injured but it is too early to give an indication about the number of victims as the shooting still taking place.

Nonetheless, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) said two protesters were killed.

The protesters say the army soldiers didn’t intervene to stop attackers.

The Forces for Freedom and Chang, for its part, condemned the "bloody massacre" saying large numbers of militiamen were mobilized to break up the sit-in with live ammunition and excessive use of force against peaceful protesters.

"We hold the military junta responsible for the security and safety of the protestors and stress that the members of the military council will be held accountable for every drop of blood shed (in the protest sit on Monday morning)".

Also, the RSF militiamen have brunt the tents in the site of protest.

Several days ago, the military council said the sit-in area has become a threat for the country and vowed to deal with the illegal activities.

07:15

"Royal Care Hospital is now being attacked and assaulted by Rapid Support Forces and police," said the CCSD.
(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why comrade Pagan is right? 2019-06-03 04:11:01 Luka Kuol, I followed the interview of comrade (cde) Pagan with Tereza about his decision to relinquish his leadership of the SPLM Former Detainees and his utter lack of trust of the unification (...)

What do we know about UN Resolution 2469 (2019) and The Final Status of Abyei? 2019-05-29 22:57:06 By Luka Kuol With much-appreciated efforts of our South Sudan Mission in New York, the leading role played by the US Mission in New York in drafting the resolution and building consensus among (...)

Has the position of Bari Community regarding the relocation of the Capital City from Juba changed? 2019-05-27 14:00:11 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi In March 2011, Bari Community BC issued its position rejecting to offer land to the South (thern) Sudan government to build a national capital in or around Juba. Gen. (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.