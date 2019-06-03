Over 35 people killed in Sudan’s protest site: CCSD

June 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s militia crackdown on the sit-inners at the protest site outside the army headquarters killed at least 35 people, according to The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD).
The attack on the protesters had been expected by Sudanese Professionals Association which spearheads the demonstration for more than six months against the regime of former President Omer al-Bashir.
"The number of martyrs of the army headquarters massacre committed by the Transitional Military Council today rose to more than 35," reads a statement released by the CCSD on Monday evening.
The medical group, which is part of the opposition SPA, added that it was difficult to get the exact actual number of victims because Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militiamen and police forces surrounded the hospitals where the wounded are treated.
"There are also a large number of martyrs who were taken by the RSF and thrown in the Nile, according to the testimonies of doctors and injured," said the statement.
The Sudanese authorities didn’t issue a statement about the number of the victims.
Amnesty International Monday called on the international community to consider all forms of peaceful pressure, including targeted sanctions, on members of the Sudanese transitional council responsible for the violent attack on sleeping protestors.
The organization, also, called for an immediate end to the violent attacks by the Rapid Support Forces and other security forces against protestors and for those responsible for the brutal attacks to be held accountable.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Why comrade Pagan is right? 2019-06-03 04:11:01 Luka Kuol, I followed the interview of comrade (cde) Pagan with Tereza about his decision to relinquish his leadership of the SPLM Former Detainees and his utter lack of trust of the unification (...)
What do we know about UN Resolution 2469 (2019) and The Final Status of Abyei? 2019-05-29 22:57:06 By Luka Kuol With much-appreciated efforts of our South Sudan Mission in New York, the leading role played by the US Mission in New York in drafting the resolution and building consensus among (...)
Has the position of Bari Community regarding the relocation of the Capital City from Juba changed? 2019-05-27 14:00:11 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi In March 2011, Bari Community BC issued its position rejecting to offer land to the South (thern) Sudan government to build a national capital in or around Juba. Gen. (...)
MORE