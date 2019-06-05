June 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale and the Saudi Deputy Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman discussed the bloody violence in Sudan against protesters as the Troika countries called for power transfer to a civilian-led government.

RSF elements beat a civilian laying on the ground in the Nile Street on Saturday 1 June 2019 (ST photo)

According to the latest update by the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD), over 100 people were killed by the militiamen of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who stormed the site of protest last Monday morning and opened fire on the sit-inners.

"Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale spoke today with Saudi Deputy Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman about the brutal crackdown against peaceful protesters by Sudan’s Transitional Military Council on June 3," said a statement released by the State Department on Tuesday evening.

"Under Secretary Hale noted the importance of a transition from the Transitional Military Council to a civilian-led government in accordance with the will of the Sudanese people," further said the statement.

Last May, 77 Congressmen and Senators wrote to Mike Pompeo U.S. Secretary of State asking saying they were dismayed by the $3 billion support to Sudan by the Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Several reports say leaders of the two countries have good personal relations with the TMC head and his deputy.

In a related development, the Troika countries (the U.S., the UK and Norway) condemned the attack on the protest site.

"By ordering these attacks, the Transitional Military Council has put the transition process and peace in Sudan in jeopardy," reads the joint statement.

The Troika further said concerned over the TMC’s announcement that it will cease negotiations with the Forces for Freedom and Change, and will hold elections within nine months.

"The people of Sudan deserve an orderly transition, led by civilians, that can establish the conditions for free and fair elections, rather than have rushed elections imposed by the TMC’s security forces," stressed Troika.

(ST)