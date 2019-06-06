Over 40 bodies pulled from Nile River in the Sudanese capital



June 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Over 40 bodies of protesters killed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were pulled from the Nile River on Wednesday, confirming previous reports that the militiamen threw their victims in the Nile.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) which is part of opposition professionals association, said that over 40 bodies were pulled from the Nile. Also, it added that the number of people killed by the government militiamen has reached 108 including four slain in their houses.

The statement said that this figure does not include bodies pulled from the river by some people in some areas of Khartoum. It further stressed that they continue to claim that bodies of other victims are still missing.

However, in a short news story on the first hours of Thursday, the official news agency SUNA put the number of victims at 46 citing the undersecretary of the health ministry.

people slain by Sudanese security forces were pulled from the Nile River in the capital of Khartoum, organizers of pro-democracy demonstrations said Wednesday, and new clashes brought the death toll in three days of the ruling military’s crackdown to 108.

The CCSD, in addition, said over 500 people had been wounded by bullets are now in the capital hospitals.

On Wednesday despite the blockade of the internet, activists succeed to post on the social media bodies pulled by civilians from different positions in Khartoum.

Due to the deteriorating security situation in Khartoum, the UK foreign office issued security advice urging British nationals to avoid travelling to Sudan and advised those who are already there to leave the country.

"The decision was made to withdraw non-essential British Embassy staff and dependants from Sudan," further said the statement.

For its part, the US Embassy in Khartoum issued a security alert urging its nationals to "shelter in place at home or another safe location".

The statement pointed out that Khartoum airport is open but some flights have been cancelled or res rescheduled and underscored that "travelling to the airport may be hazardous due to roadblocks, civil unrest, and violence".

Last April, the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum evacuated its non-essential staff members and their families from the Sudanese capital.

(ST)